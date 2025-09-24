Amazon Web Services (AWS), the cloud unit of Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN, and German software maker SAP SE ADS SAP said on Wednesday they will offer SAP Sovereign Cloud services on AWS’s planned European Sovereign Cloud, backed by a 7.8 billion euros (approximately $9.16 billion) investment from Amazon.

AWS and SAP, partners for over 16 years, are expanding their collaboration to help European customers meet their digital sovereignty needs and drive AI innovation, thereby accelerating digital transformation.

SAP Sovereign Cloud offers security-enhanced solutions tailored to industry standards for governments and regulated sectors.

The initiative aims to combine these capabilities and SAP’s enterprise expertise with AWS’s infrastructure and operations to address growing digital sovereignty demands across Europe.

David Brown, Vice President of Compute and Machine Learning at AWS, said, “We’re delighted that SAP Sovereign Cloud capabilities will be available on the AWS European Sovereign Cloud. This will give organizations more choice in how they meet their sovereignty requirements while leveraging best-in-class cloud technologies.”

AWS plans to open the first region of its European Sovereign Cloud in Brandenburg, Germany, by late 2025, aiming to provide public sector organisations and regulated industries with more flexibility to meet requirements around data residency, autonomy, and resiliency.

With SAP Sovereign Cloud already live on AWS in markets including Australia, New Zealand, the UK, Canada, and India, its arrival in Europe marks an essential step in expanding secure, sovereignty-focused cloud options for customers in the region.

This service is designed to help organisations innovate securely, meet local regulatory requirements, and scale according to their needs.

SAP Sovereign Cloud on AWS European Sovereign Cloud will launch with SAP BTP and SAP Cloud ERP, enabling secure innovation, compliance, and scalable operations.

The AWS European Sovereign Cloud will operate independently from existing AWS Regions, with no reliance on non-EU infrastructure.

Price Action: AMZN shares were trading higher by 0.69% to $222.23 at last check Wednesday.

