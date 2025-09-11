WeRide WRD on Thursday announced that it expanded into Belgium by launching its Robobus in Leuven. This marks its 11th global market and strengthens its European presence after rollouts in France, Switzerland, and Spain.

Partnering with De Lijn, the City of Leuven, and Espaces-Mobilités, the company aims to integrate autonomous vehicles into Belgium's transit system while advancing its broader European growth strategy.

The Robobus began mapping downtown Leuven this week, with public road testing set for mid-September and a pilot service slated for November through January 2026.

If approved, the shuttles will mark Belgium's first commercial deployment of autonomous vehicles in mixed traffic, improving first- and last-mile connectivity.

WeRide stock plunged over 34% year-to-date signifying intense competition from the likes of Pony AI PONY. However it pushed ahead with value-creation efforts by launching 24/7 commercial operations of its mass-produced Robotaxi GXR in Guangzhou's Huangpu District, despite its stock plunge.

Riders can now book fully driverless trips across the city's core through the WeRide Go app, marking the company's first large-scale, point-to-point autonomous ride-hailing service.

The rapid rollout highlights WeRide's drive to scale autonomous tech—moving from road testing to licensing and full deployment in 11 months.

While the broader autonomous sector struggles with market pressures, WeRide continues investing in next-gen initiatives like WePilot AiDrive, an advanced driver-assistance system developed with Bosch, aimed at unlocking faster, safer, and more efficient mobility.

Price Action: WRD shares are trading higher by 1.61% to $9.49 premarket at last check Thursday.

