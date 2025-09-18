Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai Reacts As Jensen Huang Goes Bananas For Google Gemini's Nano Banana: 'How Good Is That'

Nvidia Corp.’s NVDA CEO Jensen Huang's playful praise of Google Gemini's "Nano Banana" AI image tool drew a lighthearted response from Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL CEO Sundar Pichai, even as analysts project a multi-trillion-dollar boom in AI data center demand by 2030.

Huang Praises Google Gemini's AI Creativity

Huang was in London this week when he revealed his enthusiasm for Google Gemini's Nano Banana, an AI image generator that has gone viral for its ability to make precise edits while preserving photo quality, reported Wired.

"How could anyone not love Nano Banana? I mean Nano Banana, how good is that?" Huang said to a room of reporters. He added that he had spoken with DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis about the feature, saying, "How about that Nano Banana! How good is that?"

A post on X, formerly Twitter, from Google Labs executive Josh Woodward noted that Nano Banana fueled a surge of more than 300 million images generated in the first week of September alone.

Sundar Pichai Responds On X

Huang's excitement sparked online reactions, including a post from an X user sharing the Wired article about the Nvidia chief's remarks, saying it made their day. Pichai reposted the comment with a simple response: "Mine too."

Nvidia Expands Global AI Footprint

Beyond his playful comments, Huang underscored Nvidia's push into AI infrastructure.

The company this week announced a $683 million equity investment in Nscale, a U.K.-based data center builder. Huang estimated the project could generate more than $68 billion in revenue over six years.

Multi-Trillion-Dollar AI Market Ahead

A new McKinsey & Company report projected AI-specific data center capacity will rise from 44 gigawatts in 2025 to 156 GW by 2030, a 3.5-fold increase.

The consulting firm estimated capital spending on data centers could exceed $1.7 trillion by the end of the decade, with artificial intelligence accounting for 70% of total demand.

Huang previously told CNBC that "every gigawatt [of data center] is about $40 billion, $50 billion to Nvidia," underscoring the scale of the opportunity ahead.

Price Action: Nvidia shares fell 2.62% to $170.29 on Wednesday but rose 2.30% in the pre-market trading on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings highlight NVDA's sustained strength across short, medium and long-term horizons, with further performance details available here.

