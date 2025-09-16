Snowflake Partners With Peraton, Builds AI Fraud Detection Tools To Protect Taxpayer Dollars

Peraton partnered with Snowflake SNOW to strengthen federal fraud detection and prevention by combining Peraton's Rapid Fraud Intelligence (Rapid FI) with the Snowflake AI Data Cloud.

The collaboration aims to help agencies safeguard taxpayer dollars, unify siloed datasets, and act faster against fraud, waste and abuse.

Rapid FI brings decades of investigative expertise, advanced analytics and AI-driven anomaly detection, while Snowflake delivers secure, scalable infrastructure to process massive volumes of structured and unstructured data.

Together, the companies designed a solution that enables federal organizations to spot suspicious activity in real time, protect program integrity, and restore public trust in government services.

By aligning Peraton's fraud intelligence capabilities with Snowflake's data cloud, the partnership delivers a powerful, adaptive tool that evolves with emerging threats and ensures resources reach their intended missions.

Snowflake stock gained over 46% year-to-date as its AI-integrated data platform gains traction. The company topped its revenue and adjusted EPS estimates in the last three quarters. Analysts broadly praised Snowflake's stronger-than-expected results in August, raising price forecasts and reaffirming bullish views.

Citizens JMP's Patrick Walravens, Wedbush's Daniel Ives, and JPMorgan's Mark Murphy highlighted accelerating revenue growth and a larger AI-driven market opportunity.

KeyBanc's Eric Heath, Goldman Sachs' Kash Rangan, Needham's Mike Cikos, Cantor Fitzgerald's Thomas Blakey, Rosenblatt's Blair Abernethy, and Bank of America's Brad Sills pointed to strong product adoption, expanding workloads, and improving customer momentum as drivers of long-term growth.

Price Action: SNOW stock is trading lower by 1.01% to $223.50 premarket at last check on Tuesday.

Photo: Shutterstock