Siemens SIEGY announced on Tuesday that it has partnered with Snowflake SNOW to boost manufacturers’ integration and analysis of operational and IT data.

Siemens and Snowflake’s partnership focuses on breaking down barriers between operational technology (OT) and information technology (IT), a long-standing challenge for industrial companies.

By connecting Siemens Industrial Edge with Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud, manufacturers can access plug-and-play applications that contextualize OT data, feed it into IT systems, and build a strong data foundation for AI adoption.

The joint solution targets common industry challenges like data silos, lack of transparency, and inefficient analytics.

Siemens Industrial Edge connects OT data from PLCs, sensors, and production systems, processes it at the edge, and applies real-time AI models.

Snowflake’s AI-powered analytics turn this data into actionable insights, reducing downtime, improving quality, and streamlining operations.

Snowflake stock gained 55% year-to-date. In August, Snowflake beat second-quarter earnings and revenue estimates and raised its full-year product revenue forecast, sending shares higher. Revenue jumped 32% year-over-year to $1.09 billion, driven by rapid AI adoption.

CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy declared Snowflake “the best AI data platform,” highlighting over 6,100 weekly AI feature users and strong customer demand. He emphasized that Snowflake Intelligence will let enterprises query data in natural language, positioning the company for “years of value creation.”

Price Action: SNOW stock is trading lower by 1.86% to $234.22 premarket at last check Tuesday.

