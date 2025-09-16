Reddit Briefly Goes Down For Thousands, Recovers Quickly — Stock Up Over 60% YTD

On Monday, Reddit Inc. RDDT experienced a brief outage that was quickly resolved. The company’s shares continued their sharp rally and remain up more than 60% year-to-date, according to Benzinga Pro.
Outage Disrupts Thousands Before Quick Recovery
According to Downdetector, outage reports peaked at over 21,000 around 5 p.m. ET, with U.S. users citing issues accessing feeds and posting content.
By 5:40 p.m., the number of reports dropped significantly, suggesting the downtime had eased.
Reddit did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comments.
See Also: Elon Musk Backs Satya Nadella’s View That AI Must Produce ‘Socially Useful’ Results: ‘The Real Question In The Next Five Years Is…’
Strong Earnings Backdrop
The outage came weeks after Reddit reported second-quarter revenue of $499.6 million, topping estimates of $424.7 million.
Earnings surged to 48 cents per share, well above analyst forecasts of 19 cents.
The company guided for third-quarter revenue between $535 million and $545 million, outpacing expectations of $471.5 million, with adjusted EBITDA projected at $185 million to $195 million.
Reddit currently trades at a forward P/E ratio of 88.5, reflecting investor enthusiasm despite its premium valuation.
Price Action: Reddit stock gained 3.68% in regular trading on Monday, closing at $263.64 and rose another 0.50% after hours.
Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings show RDDT maintaining a strong positive trajectory across short, medium and long-term periods. Additional details available for investors.
Read Next:
Photo Courtesy: EvaristoMGD on Shutterstock.com
Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.