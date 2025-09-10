Apple Expands Hypertension Alerts Beyond Watch Series 11, Watch Ultra 3: What You Need To Know

Apple Inc. AAPL has extended its new hypertension notifications beyond the latest Apple Watch models, bringing the potentially lifesaving feature to millions of existing users through the upcoming watchOS 26 update.

Hypertension Alerts Coming To Older Apple Watches

At its "Awe Dropping" event, Apple highlighted hypertension notifications as a flagship health feature for the new Apple Watch Series 11 and Apple Watch Ultra 3.

However, the company confirmed that the alerts will also be available on Series 9, Series 10 and Ultra 2 with watchOS 26, which begins rolling out on Sept. 15.

According to Apple's release notes, Hypertension notifications can alert users if consistent signs of chronic high blood pressure are observed over 30-day periods.

The feature is available for users 22 and older who do not already have a hypertension diagnosis and are not pregnant.

How Hypertension Detection Works

The feature uses the Apple Watch's optical heart sensor to analyze how blood vessels respond to heartbeats. The algorithm reviews readings in the background over a month-long period, sending a notification if patterns point to hypertension.

Apple said the system is designed to give users "valuable insights into their health as it relates to this widespread condition," so they can make lifestyle changes or begin treatment to reduce the risk of serious long-term complications.

The company expects hypertension notifications to impact a wide base of users. For the Ultra 3 specifically, Apple estimated the feature could notify more than one million people of potential hypertension in the first year alone, pending regulatory approvals.

What's New In Apple Watch Lineup

The Apple Watch Series 11, priced from $399, features 5G connectivity for the first time, improved scratch resistance and up to 24 hours of battery life, while the Apple Watch Ultra 3, starting at $799, offers satellite support, a larger display with slimmer bezels and extended 42-hour battery life. Both models also introduce a new Sleep Score to track nightly rest.

Apple also introduced the Apple Watch SE 3, a budget option starting at $249. It includes an always-on display, a faster S10 chip, sleep apnea detection and 5G support.

Price Action: Apple shares fell 1.48% during Tuesday's regular session and slipped an additional 0.39% in pre-market trading on Wednesday, per Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate that AAPL remains on an upward trajectory across short, medium and long-term horizons, with further performance details available here.

