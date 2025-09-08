Morgan Stanley Says Elon Musk's $1 Trillion Package Is A 'Good Deal' For Tesla Investors

Morgan Stanley's investor and Tesla Inc. TSLA bull Adam Jonas thinks CEO Elon Musk's new $1 trillion compensation package is positive news for the EV giant's shareholders and investors.

‘A Good Deal' For Tesla Investors

In a new note released for investors, Jonas said that the pay package is a good deal for Tesla investors, according to a post shared by influencer Sawyer Merritt on X on Monday.

"While the proof is in the execution, at face value, the proposed compensation package aligns Tesla minority shareholder interest with those of Elon Musk," Jonas said, adding that while $1 trillion was a big number, it pales in comparison to the size of the "market opportunity."

The investor added that the humanoid robot market could exceed the global labour industry, "by a significant multiple." In the note, the investor also added that "contemplating future global GDP before AI robots is like contemplating global GDP before electricity.”

Tesla's FSD Revision, Gene Munster's xAI Merger Talk

The comments coincide with Tesla's revised definition of the FSD or Full Self-Driving system on its official website, as well as providing additional context on FSD’s meaning in the SEC filing for Musk's new pay package unveiled by the board on Friday.

"FSD” means an advanced driving system, regardless of the marketing name used, that is capable of performing transportation tasks that provide autonomous or similar functionality under specified driving conditions," the filing said.

Meanwhile, Deepwater Asset Management's co-founder Gene Munster has suggested that Tesla could explore a merger between itself and Musk's artificial intelligence company xAI to achieve the $8.5 trillion market cap "fairy tale" ending.

Elon Musk's Optimus Prediction

Elsewhere, Musk recently predicted that 80% of Tesla's future value would be represented by the Optimus line of humanoid robots following Tesla’s release of the company's Master Plan IV.

