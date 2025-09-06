Mark Zuckerberg Used Jiu-Jitsu Lessons To Reinvent Himself — From Being Criticized As Robotic To Emerging As A Silicon Valley Power Player

Meta Platforms, Inc. META CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on Jun. 8, 2023, that his lessons from Jiu-Jitsu, including the willingness to embrace embarrassment, helped him grow as a leader and reshape both his image and his company's direction.

Zuckerberg's Philosophy Of Embracing Embarrassment To Grow

In an interview with Lex Fridman, Zuckerberg said that the key to pursuing bold opportunities is a willingness to be humbled.

"Your ability to keep doing interesting things is your willingness to be embarrassed," he said.

The tech mogul then explained how starting Jiu-Jitsu as a beginner forced him to confront discomfort and failure, shaping his mindset as both a leader and innovator.

Zuckerberg said this philosophy influences Meta's approach to ambitious, decade-long projects. Instead of waiting for perfection, he encourages releasing products quickly to gather real-world feedback.

See Also: China Doesn't Need Nvidia? Futurum CEO Calls That ‘Next-Level Nonsense' — Dan Ives Reacts With A Fiery Response

From Hoodie-Clad CEO To Confident Leader

For years, Zuckerberg was often criticized as a robotic executive, haunted by controversies like the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

However, over the last couple of years, he has started earning positive remarks for a dramatic transformation. He leaned into fitness, winning Jiu-Jitsu tournaments and began appearing on popular podcasts, sharing self-deprecating stories.

In 2023, Meta's "Year of Efficiency" helped turn its stock around, solidifying Zuckerberg's reputation as a disciplined leader.

By 2024, his image evolved further as he swapped hoodies for designer clothing, showed off a more confident style, and expressed regret for apologizing for problems he felt weren't Meta's fault.

A Conservative-Looking Shift At Meta?

In 2025, Zuckerberg's leadership has taken a sharper turn. With Donald Trump back in the White House, Meta announced a series of policy changes that aligned with calls for less regulation of speech.

The company ended third-party fact-checking in favor of "community notes," replaced its policy chief with former GOP lobbyist Joel Kaplan and added UFC CEO Dana White to its board.

Zuckerberg also rolled back Meta's diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, a move that sparked internal backlash but drew praise from some political circles.

Disclosure: The article was originally published on Benzinga.com on June 10, 2023.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.