SentinelOne, Inc. S stock traded higher Friday after unveiling a strategic partnership with Schwarz Digits, the IT and digital unit of Schwarz Group, to roll out a sovereign cybersecurity platform across Europe.

The venture combines SentinelOne’s AI-driven threat detection with Schwarz Digits’ STACKIT cloud infrastructure in Germany, giving European organizations advanced defense capabilities while retaining full control of their data.

The alliance will integrate SentinelOne’s Singularity platform with STACKIT’s GDPR-compliant sovereign cloud, ensuring sensitive telemetry stays under German jurisdiction.

The combined solution aligns with top-tier security and compliance standards, including ISO 27001 and certifications from the German Federal Office for Information Security.

Rolf Schumann, Co-CEO, Schwarz Digits, said, “In Europe, we must use and further develop cutting-edge technology without giving away our data. Otherwise, we will lose our innovative strength and economic power. The partnership with SentinelOne is the perfect example of how technology openness and data sovereignty can be reconciled.”

Fellow co-CEO Christian Müller highlighted that providing secure and compliant infrastructure enables SentinelOne to deliver its full cybersecurity suite while boosting resilience for Europe’s public and private sectors.

SentinelOne’s platform uses patented artificial intelligence and behavioral analytics to autonomously contain threats across endpoints, cloud workloads, data, and identities.

By deploying these services natively within STACKIT’s cloud, European companies can adhere to regulatory frameworks such as GDPR, NIS2, and DORA without sacrificing visibility or speed.

SentinelOne CEO Tomer Weingarten said European clients have long sought solutions that marry advanced security with strict data sovereignty.

Weingarten described the partnership as a way to deliver “AI-powered cybersecurity without compromise,” strengthening confidence in highly regulated sectors.

The collaboration complements Schwarz Digits’ existing cybersecurity offerings, such as XM Cyber’s exposure management tools, creating a holistic risk management framework.

It also aligns with upcoming EU policy efforts like the Cloud and AI Development Act, which calls for expanding sovereign infrastructure for critical applications. Together, the companies said they are already delivering on that vision.

