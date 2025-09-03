Experts Warn Mark Zuckerberg's Superintelligence Project Could Bring The 'End Of Humanity' — Even Elon Musk, Sam Altman Didn't Heed

Experts have expressed their concerns about Meta Platforms META CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s ambitious Superintelligence project, with dire warnings.

AI Scholars Slam Meta's vision, Cite Existential Dangers

David Krueger, assistant professor of AI policy and safety at the University of Montreal, labeled the project as incoherent and warned of existential risks, including job losses, societal upheaval, and an unprecedented concentration of power. "It is probably also going to literally lead to the end of humanity," Krueger told the Daily Mail on Monday.

Meta did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comment.

Author Nate Soares has also voiced similar concerns. He revealed that he had previously warned tech leaders, including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and xAI CEO Elon Musk, about the risks of Superintelligence, but his advice was ignored.

Experts have also dismissed Zuckerberg’s notion of controlling Superintelligence in a master-servant dynamic as delusional. They compared it to handing over a human to a monkey as its "personal superintelligence," overlooking the risk that the human could harm the monkey.

Meanwhile, Nick Bostrom, founder and director of Oxford University's Future of Humanity Institute, criticized Zuckerberg for downplaying the risks of Superintelligence, which he described as “an intellect that is much smarter than the best human brains in practically every field.”

Meta Faces Backlash Over Costly AI Hiring Spree

These warnings come at a time when Zuckerberg’s AI efforts have been under scrutiny. The CEO has been paying top dollar to secure the experts, poaching talent from OpenAI, Apple AAPL and Alphabet GOOG GOOGL needed to train large foundation models, sparking a debate about whether these high-profile recruits guarantee success.

The warnings from AI experts about the potential dangers of Superintelligence further highlight the ethical and existential concerns surrounding the rapid advancement of AI technology.

The backlash from investors due to its aggressive recruitment strategy led to a hiring freeze in its AI division in August 2025. Morgan Stanley analysts cautioned that rising stock-based compensation may erode shareholder returns by limiting buyback capacity. Their warning added to recent tech stock selloffs, as investors closely examine AI infrastructure spending among major technology companies.

