Elon Musk Predicts 80% Of Tesla's Value Will Be In Optimus, Promises More Master Plan IV Specifics As EV Giant Pushes Towards AI

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says that the automaker will provide additional details and specifics of the company's Master Plan IV amid the EV giant's artificial intelligence push.

Tesla's ‘80% Value' In Optimus

Taking to the social media platform X on Tuesday, Musk made a bold prediction in a response to influencer Whole Mars Catalog's post, which speculated on Tesla's approach to Master Plan IV.

"What are the steps to achieve Master Plan Part 4? Scale FSD and Optimus, I guess right," the post said. Musk added his response, saying that the two technologies were the "biggest factors" of the plan. "~80% of Tesla's value will be Optimus," Musk said in the post.

Additional Master Plan IV Details

Separately, Musk also responded to influencer Dave Lee, who suggested the company's Master Plan IV was just an intro. "The real master plan ought to have more specifics," he said.

Musk added his response, promising additional details regarding the Master Plan IV in the coming days. "Fair enough. Will add more specifics," Musk said in the post.

Master Plan IV's AI Push, EVs In The Background

The news comes as Tesla recently announced the company's fourth iteration of the Master Plan, which details the automaker's roadmap for the near future and lays out targets it hopes to achieve.

The company is betting on software breakthroughs and robotics as the future, with EVs, the company's main product thus far, being pushed to the background, as the plan had minimal mention of new vehicles in the pipeline.

Tesla's Unknown Compact Model, Dwindling Sales

Meanwhile, an unknown compact Tesla vehicle was spotted at the EV giant's Giga Texas factory, sparking rumors about a possible compact entry into the automaker's lineup.

This coincides with dwindling sales for Tesla, which saw a dramatic decline in markets like Europe, where the company's sales fell by over 40.2%, signaling persisting woes for Musk's company.

Model 3 China Price Cut Amid Stiff Competition

Elsewhere, Tesla also slashed the price of its Model 3 Long Range in China as it grapples with falling sales in the country with stiff competition from the likes of Xpeng Inc. XPEV, which recently released the P7 Sedan with a price of $30,000 in China.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock