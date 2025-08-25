Suze Orman Bets On This 'Controversial' Tech Stock—Explains How Her Biggest Investment Blunder Cost Her 'Extraordinary' Gains

Suze Orman, the renowned personal finance expert, has recently shared her top stock picks, her take on cryptocurrencies, and her biggest investing mistake in a recent interview.

Orman Backs Tech Giants, Eyes S&P 500 Above 7,000

Orman in an interview with MarketWatch, shared her stock picks and investment strategies. She continues to favor large-cap technology companies such as Microsoft MSFT, Meta Platforms META, and Broadcom AVGO. She also expressed her trust in “controversial” stock Palantir Technologies PLTR, which she first recommended when it was around $7.

Orman also recommended Apple AAPL, Advanced Micro Devices AMD, IonQ IONQ, Coinbase Global COIN, and GE Vernova GEV as her top stock picks.

About her outlook for the U.S. stock market at the end of 2025, Orman said, “The market is strong. I would not be surprised to see the S&P 500 cross over 7,000 by the end of the year.”

When asked about her biggest investment mistake, Orman revealed, “…thinking I was smart just because I doubled, tripled or even quadrupled my money, and then selling (stocks) too soon.” She said that if he had held on from the start and kept dollar-cost averaging, the gains would have been extraordinary.



“That doesn’t mean you never sell,” she added.

Bitcoin Could Hit $170K — Orman Urges Caution

On cryptocurrencies, Orman advised caution and recommended bitcoin ETFs from established firms like BlackRock Inc. BLK. She also anticipated a potential rise in bitcoin value, possibly reaching $140,000 or $170,000 one day.

Orman’s advice on Bitcoin is particularly relevant given the increasing mainstream acceptance of the cryptocurrency. Her recommendation to limit Bitcoin to a maximum of 5% of a portfolio aligns with the cautious approach many investors are taking towards this volatile asset.

SEE ALSO: Powell’s Warning Signal: Unemployment Claims Jump to Highest in Years

Analysts View Palantir's Dip As Opportunity

Suze Orman’s endorsement of Palantir comes at a time when the stock has seen a decline of nearly 10% over the past five days. Despite the dip, analysts like Dan Ives from Wedbush Securities call these pullbacks “healthy” and see it as a buying opportunity.

Her preference for high-dividend yielding tech stocks aligns with the current market trend where investors are turning to such stocks during turbulent times.

On the other hand, billionaire investor Bill Ackman has made a hefty investment in Amazon.com Inc., pouring in more than $1.27 billion within a span of three months. This indicates that despite the market’s volatility, there are still opportunities for growth in the tech sector.

Loading... Loading...

READ MORE:

Image via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.