Larry Ellison speaking at an event
August 28, 2025 6:20 AM 1 min read

Larry Ellison Mocked Cloud In 2009—Today Oracle's AI-Powered Cloud Surge Rockets Him To 2nd Richest With 42% Stock Jump This Year

Oracle Corp. ORCL co-founder Larry Ellison famously dismissed cloud computing as “nonsense” in 2009, calling it merely “a computer attached to a network.”

From Cloud Computing Skeptic to AI Infrastructure Leader

Today, that same technology has propelled him to become the world’s second-richest person with a net worth of $289 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Oracle shares have surged 42% year-to-date to $235.81, driven by explosive demand for AI infrastructure through its Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) platform.

See Also: Lockheed Martin Faces Investor Class Action Over $3.3 Billion Losses As Securities Fraud Probe Heats Up Ahead Of Deadline

AI Demand Fuels Hypergrowth Phase

Oracle secured over $30 billion in cloud service agreements, including a high-profile deal with OpenAI as part of the $500 billion Stargate AI project.

Strategic Government Partnerships Drive Revenue

Oracle landed unprecedented federal contracts, offering 75% discounts on database software to the U.S. government through November. The General Services Administration called it the first government-wide cloud infrastructure discount agreement.

Global Expansion in AI Infrastructure

The company announced $3 billion in European investments over five years, allocating $2 billion to Germany and $1 billion to the Netherlands for AI and cloud infrastructure expansion.

