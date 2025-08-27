Brad Smith Vows Investigation As Microsoft Calls In FBI To Track Protests Amid Mounting Backlash Over Israel Defense Contracts

On Tuesday, Microsoft Corporation MSFT president Brad Smith reaffirmed the company's pledge to investigate claims that its Azure cloud and AI services were used by Israel's military in Gaza. This comes as the tech giant continues to face protests and has reportedly asked for the Federal Bureau of Investigation to track potential disruptions.

Office Protests And Arrests Escalate

On Tuesday, activists stormed Smith's office at Microsoft's Redmond, Washington, campus, hanging banners, chanting and briefly barricading a door, reported Bloomberg.

Police detained multiple protesters, including non-employees, after the building went into lockdown.

Smith condemned the demonstration in an impromptu press conference later, saying, "It's essential that we maintain the security and safety of our campus and our facilities."

Last week, 20 people were arrested outside the company headquarters after blocking entrances.

FBI And Law Enforcement Involvement

Meanwhile, Microsoft has started working with the FBI and local police to monitor protests, restrict access at events and prevent disruptions, including at its annual Build conference in Seattle, reported Bloomberg, citing employees and documents reviewed by the publication.

Employee Revolt Over Gaza War Tech Allegations

The protests are led by No Azure for Apartheid, a group of current and former employees who accuse Microsoft of enabling Israeli surveillance and military operations.

Microsoft has previously stated that a commissioned investigation found no evidence its software was used to harm civilians, but Smith said that a new probe is underway.

Price Action: Microsoft shares dipped 0.44% on Tuesday, finishing the session at $502.04, per Benzinga Pro data.

