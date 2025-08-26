Broadcom Inc. AVGO is stepping up momentum for VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF), sharpening its innovation roadmap to make VCF the platform of choice for modern private clouds.

At VMware Explore 2025, the company put its AI strategy front and center, unveiling new capabilities that position VCF as the backbone of enterprise AI infrastructure.

Broadcom also expanded its collaboration with Nvidia NVDA, announcing VCF support for the chipmaker’s latest Blackwell GPUs, including the RTX PRO 6000 Server Edition and upcoming B200, along with ConnectX-7 NICs and BlueField-3 DPUs.

Also Read: Broadcom’s AI Push Gains Speed With Microsoft, Meta, And Apple Pouring Billions Into Data Infrastructure

These upgrades bring enterprises ultra-fast networking and advanced capabilities such as GPUDirect RDMA and GPUDirect Storage for seamless large-scale AI training and real-time data transfer.

Broadcom also introduced VMware Tanzu Data Intelligence, a next-generation data lakehouse platform unifying ingestion, processing, querying, and AI enablement. Paired with Tanzu Platform 10.3, the launch adds enhanced fleet management, AI middleware, and new observability dashboards.

Expanding its open-source footprint, Broadcom partnered with Canonical to integrate Ubuntu Pro and lightweight “chiseled” Ubuntu containers with VCF, accelerating Kubernetes-based AI application development while strengthening patching, security, and GPU driver deployment.

On the cybersecurity side, Broadcom rolled out VMware Cloud Foundation Advanced Cyber Compliance and upgrades to VMware vDefend and Avi Load Balancer.

These include Zero Trust lateral security for AI workloads, segmentation automation, new NDR threat detection, post-quantum cryptography, and a tech preview for securing Model Context Protocol traffic.

Broadcom shares are up 29% year-to-date, fueled by demand for its custom chips and networking solutions as Big Tech pours billions into AI infrastructure.

Price Action: AVGO stock is trading higher by 1.24% to $297.76 at last check Tuesday.

Read Next:

Image via Shutterstock