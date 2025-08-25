Jensen Huang Wants To Know If CC Wei Is 'Still Paying For Dinner' As Nvidia And TSMC CEO's Discuss High-Stakes China-Specific AI Chips

Nvidia Corporation NVDA CEO Jensen Huang's trip to Taiwan for high-stakes talks with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. TSM CEO CC Wei was punctuated by playful banter over dinner.

Lighthearted Dinner Exchange Amid Serious Talks

Huang, whose fortune is estimated at $155 billion, was seen in a video shared by a local news outlet laughing with Wei in Taipei. The two CEOs stood shoulder-to-shoulder, joking about who would pay for dinner.

"Let me say that we have the honor to have this four trillion NT guy to be my guest," Wei said, referencing Huang's wealth. When Wei teased him further, Huang quickly interjected with a laugh, "Stop that!" Adding, "Still, you're paying for dinner!"

Wei replied that he didn't mind covering the meal as long as Huang agreed with his wafer price, drawing more laughter as Huang quipped, "I agree with your wafer price."

Talks Likely Tied To China-Specific B30 Chips

While neither executive revealed details, Huang told Reuters his primary reason for visiting Taiwan was "to visit TSMC," amid reports Nvidia is preparing a new AI chip designed for the Chinese market. The chip is provisionally named the B30A, developed using its latest Blackwell architecture.

Beijing has reportedly slowed purchases of Nvidia's H20 chips, prompting speculation the company is seeking to maintain its foothold in China with the B30.

Huang also reportedly visited Taiwan to thank TSMC for successfully taping out six new chips, including a GPU and a photonics processor for upcoming Rubin-architecture supercomputers.

Nvidia-TSMC Partnership At The Core Of AI Leadership

TSMC manufactures nearly all of Nvidia's cutting-edge chips, cementing its role as a crucial partner in Nvidia's rise as a $4.34 trillion AI powerhouse.

Wei's playful remark about wafer pricing underscores the ongoing negotiations between Nvidia, one of TSMC's largest customers, and the chipmaking giant that produces over 90% of the world's most advanced semiconductors.

During his visit to Taiwan, Huang also said, "Anybody who wants to buy TSMC stock is a very smart person."

Meanwhile, TSMC's Arizona facility recorded its first profitable quarter. In March, TSMC confirmed that its U.S. investment plans have grown to $165 billion.

Earlier this month, President Donald Trump said that TSMC would invest $300 billion in Arizona to bolster domestic chip production. However, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo disputed this, stating that TSMC's pledged U.S. investment remains at $165 billion—significantly less than the $200 billion figure Trump previously referenced.

Nvidia Earnings Forecast For Aug. 27

Nvidia is expected to deliver another strong earnings report on Aug. 27.

UBS and Wedbush analysts remain optimistic, pointing to solid demand for Nvidia’s B200, GB200 and forthcoming GB300 GPUs, along with increased hyperscale spending and large-scale infrastructure projects.

