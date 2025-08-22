Robots are getting an upgrade, and Wall Street is watching closely. Nvidia Corp NVDA just teased a mysterious "unboxing" scheduled for Aug. 25, with CEO Jensen Huang handing a robot a gift note that read: "To Robot, Enjoy Your New Brain." For investors, the bigger question is whether this reveal will carry the same market-shaking power as Nvidia's last hardware bombshell.

Track NVDA stock’s rally here.

From Blackwell To Blackwell Ultra

Back in February, Huang hinted at the company's next-generation hardware, codenamed Blackwell Ultra, during Nvidia's fiscal Q4 2025 earnings call. His exact words: "Come to GTC and I'll talk to you about Blackwell Ultra, Vera Rubin, and then show you the one click after that."

That cryptic tease, followed by a full unveiling at GTC 2025 in March, lit a fire under Nvidia stock. Since Feb. 27, shares have surged 45%, climbing from around $120 to $175. That single rally added $1.34 trillion to Nvidia's market value—taking its estimated cap from $2.93 trillion to well over $4 trillion.

Read Also: Nvidia Remains Hedge Fund King, But Lam Research Climbs The Ranks

Will History Repeat?

Huang is at it again with another AI leap just three days away. If history is any guide, the announcement could be more than just marketing theater. Nvidia's dominance in AI chips has made every product cycle a Wall Street event, often unlocking fresh waves of demand—and market cap.

But analysts will be asking: Is this truly a new frontier for robotics and automation—or just another step on Nvidia's trillion-dollar march?

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock