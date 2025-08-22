Tesla Cybertruck Secures 5-Star Safety Across The Board — Except For A 4-Star In This Category

The Tesla Inc. TSLA Cybertruck has received a revised 5-star crash test rating for both the driver and passenger from the NHTSA, or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

An Overall NHTSA 5-Star Rating

The NHTSA issued the new rating after conducting the test, the agency revealed on Thursday. The new rating applies to all "MY2025 vehicles manufactured on or after January 9, 2025, that have received software updates made available on or after April 8, 2025," the agency said.

While the earlier tests also awarded the Cybertruck with an overall 5-star rating, the pickup truck was issued a 4-star rating for passenger safety during testing. It's worth noting that the Cybertruck still gets a 4-star rating for rollover resistance, with a risk percentage of 12.40%.

Source: NHTSA

‘Built Bullet Tough,' Says Elon Musk Amid Cybertruck's Air Force Tests

The rating comes as CEO Elon Musk had recently hailed the Cybertruck's build quality. "Built bullet tough," Musk said, after quoting a video of a Cybertruck being unscathed after taking hits from objects like a sledgehammer.

The U.S. Air Force also sought the Cybertruck to run missile target practice. The Air Force said it was running the tests on the pickup truck after observing that it usually receives less than the normal extent of damage from a major impact.

Cybertruck's Sales Woes

The safety ratings and build quality haven't translated into better sales for the Cybertruck as Tesla sold over 4,306 units of the pickup, marking a 51% QoQ decline. The company has over $200 million worth of Cybertruck inventory.

The company is also accepting trade-ins for the Cybertruck, with the company reportedly offering over $65k for an AWD Cybertruck from 2024 with 6,211 miles, marking a 34% decline in value.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock