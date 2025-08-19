Tesla Records 14K New Insured Registrations In China From August 11 To 17 — 60% Surge Over Last Quarter

Tesla Inc. TSLA sales in China experienced a 4.5% surge for the week of August 11 to 17, as the automaker struggles with declining sales globally.

60% Growth Over Last Quarter Despite YoY Decline

The company recorded 14k new insured registrations in China, a 60% surge compared to the previous quarter for Tesla, data shared by influencer Roland Pircher on social media platform X showed on Tuesday.

The week from August 11 to August 17 was also the highest week of the quarter so far, sales-wise, the post said. However, despite the improvements over the last week and quarter, sales are still down 9.5% YoY and 5.9% Year-To-Date (YTD).

Tesla Releases Model Y L, Model 3+ In China

The news comes as Tesla released the Model Y L, a 6-seater version of the Model Y SUV in China, retailing for around 339,000 RMB or $47,184. The Model Y L will offer a CLTC range of 467 miles on a single charge.

Tesla is also releasing a long-range version of the Model 3 sedan named Model 3+ with about 500 miles of range on a single charge.

Tesla Sales Decline Globally, Norway Sales Defy Slump

Elsewhere, Tesla sales have declined in multiple countries across the globe, with sales in the UK dropping 60% in July, delivering over 987 units in the country. However, Norway defied the global slump, registering a 24% surge in the country for the first half of the year as Tesla sold over 13,039 units.

