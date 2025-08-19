OpenAI Rolls Out $4.60 Subscription In India That Gives Access To 'Most Popular Features'

OpenAI is introducing a new subscription tier, ChatGPT Go, available first in India at ₹399 or roughly $4.60 a month, positioning it below the company's $20 ChatGPT Plus plan and aimed at users who want more than the free tier without the full Plus price.

ChatGPT Go Offers Power Users A Bridge Tier Before ‘Plus’

ChatGPT Go offers substantially higher usage than the free version. "10x higher message limits, 10x more image generations, 10x more file uploads, and 2x longer memory compared with our free tier," Head of ChatGPT Nick Turley said in an X post announcing the plan.

"All users in India will now see prices for subscriptions in Indian Rupees, and can now pay through UPI." OpenAI said the plan is available on web, iOS, Android and desktop apps, and is geo-restricted to India at launch.

What Makes ChatGPT Go Different From Plus?

The India-only launch is described as a test that could expand based on feedback, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The move comes as OpenAI navigates a bumpy rollout of its newest flagship model, GPT-5. Early complaints about bugs, slower responses and a "flatter" style pushed the company to restore access to GPT-4o for paying users, even as CEO Sam Altman promised fixes and new controls. OpenAI subsequently increased rate limits, added mode options and brought back a model picker to ease the transition.

OpenAI’s Strategic Experiment In One Of Its Largest Markets

By pricing ChatGPT Go at roughly one-fifth of Plus, OpenAI is targeting India, which is already one of ChatGPT's largest markets, with a middle tier that boosts capacity without the full Plus feature set. Local pricing and UPI payments address a frequent request from Indian users, Turley said.

