Sam Altman Admits Deprecating Old Models Was A 'Mistake' As ChatGPT Users Give Frosty Reception To GPT 5's 'Soulless' Personality

After facing backlash from loyal users, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has announced that GPT-4o would be reinstated for ChatGPT users, admitting that the removal of the model was a mistake.

User Backlash Over GPT-5's ‘Cold’ Personality

Following the debut of GPT-5, OpenAI quickly encountered a strong wave of disappointment from its user base.

Many longtime users who preferred GPT-4o felt the new model’s personality was “cold” and “more mechanical.” Despite GPT-5’s promises of enhanced reasoning, coding and long-form writing capabilities, users found the AI’s conversational style lacking in warmth and engagement.

On social media platforms like Reddit and X, formerly Twitter, threads filled with comparisons of GPT-5 to GPT-4o, with some users even threatening to cancel their subscriptions unless the older model was reinstated.

One user described GPT-5 as "efficient but soulless" and another said that GPT-4o's removal felt like "losing a trusted friend."

Altman's Rare U-Turn And Explanation On Reinstating GPT-4o

In response to the outcry, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman took to X on Sunday, admitting that the decision to deprecate GPT-4o had been a mistake.

"If you have been following the GPT-5 rollout, one thing you might be noticing is how much of an attachment some people have to specific AI models," he wrote.

Altman acknowledged that this attachment was stronger than typical user relationships with other technologies and the sudden removal of GPT-4o disrupted many users’ workflows and experiences.

“It feels different and stronger than the kinds of attachment people have had to previous kinds of technology (and so suddenly deprecating old models that users depended on in their workflows was a mistake),” he said.

The OpenAI CEO also confirmed that GPT-4o would be reinstated as a selectable option for Plus subscribers, explaining that OpenAI would continue to monitor user demand for both models.

“It feels different and stronger than the kinds of attachment people have had to previous kinds of technology,” Altman added.

AI’s Role In Users’ Lives: Balancing Innovation And Responsibility

In his post, Altman also addressed the broader implications of AI's role in users’ lives, expressing concerns about how AI could affect vulnerable individuals.

He noted that some users turn to AI as a therapist or life coach and OpenAI must ensure that its models offer genuine, helpful advice rather than potentially reinforcing unhealthy behaviors.

“So we (we as in society, but also we as in OpenAI) have to figure out how to make it a big net positive,” he said.

OpenAI's Rising Valuation And Increasing Competition

Amid these changes, OpenAI is also reportedly considering a secondary stock sale that could increase its valuation to $500 billion, up from its current $300 billion.

This would represent a 67% increase from its current $300 billion, which was established during a record-breaking $40 billion funding round finalized in April.

The round — led by SoftBank Group Corp. SFTBF SFTBY with participation from Microsoft Corporation MSFT — was the largest venture capital deal in history, according to PitchBook data.

The new funding discussions come as the AI sector continues to see unprecedented investment. OpenAI's competitor, Anthropic, is currently pursuing $3–$5 billion in funding at a potential $170 billion valuation, while Elon Musk's xAI has secured $10 billion through debt and equity, dismissing reports that it was seeking more funding at a $200 billion valuation.

