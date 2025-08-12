Microsoft's GitHub CEO Thomas Dohmke To Exit By Year-End For New Startup

GitHub CEO Thomas Dohmke announced that he will step down by year-end to launch a new startup venture. The departure comes as GitHub reaches unprecedented scale with over 150 million developers and $2 billion annual revenue run rate.

Leadership Transition Comes Amid Record Platform Performance

Dohmke, who led GitHub’s integration into Microsoft Corp.‘s MSFT CoreAI organization, will remain through 2025’s end to manage the transition. Microsoft has not yet named his successor.

Copilot Drives Record Financial Performance

GitHub Copilot now represents over 40% of the platform’s revenue growth, according to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella‘s remarks in the July earnings call. The AI coding assistant serves more than 20 million users across 77,000 organizations, marking 180% year-over-year growth.

The platform hosts more than 1 billion repositories and forks, with AI-related projects doubling in the past year alone. GitHub Actions processes 3 billion minutes monthly, up 64% year-over-year.

Strategic AI Leadership Under Microsoft Ownership

Since Microsoft’s $7.5 billion GitHub acquisition in 2018, Dohmke transformed the platform from a code repository into an AI-powered development environment. GitHub Advanced Security reduced vulnerability remediation time by 60%, while teams now fix security issues 3x faster using AI assistance, according to Dohmke’s post.

The platform achieved multi-model AI integration, partnering with Anthropic, Google and OpenAI. GitHub recently launched Copilot Free for millions of users and introduced synchronous agent modes in Visual Studio Code.

Market Impact and Future Outlook

GitHub operates as part of Microsoft’s Intelligent Cloud segment, which generated $64.7 billion in revenue in the fourth quarter of 2024, exceeding analyst estimates of $64.36 billion.

