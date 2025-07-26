Alphabet's Waymo Cleared As NHTSA Closes 14-Month Robotaxi Safety Probe

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has concluded its 14-month investigation into Alphabet Inc.’s GOOGL GOOG self-driving company, Waymo. The investigation was initiated due to a series of minor collisions and unexpected vehicle behavior.

What Happened: The NHTSA decided to close the investigation without taking further action, as reported by Reuters on Friday. The probe was launched in May 2024 following 22 reports of potential traffic safety law violations and “unexpected behavior” by Waymo’s robotaxis, including 17 collisions.

The NHTSA considered two recalls issued by Waymo and its analysis of available data before closing the investigation. This included a 2024 recall to address a collision with a utility pole and a May 2024 recall of over 1,200 vehicles to update software for better detection and avoidance of roadway barriers.

Waymo has over 1,500 vehicles on the road in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Phoenix, and Austin, Texas, and is conducting more than 250,000 fully autonomous paid rides weekly. The company aims to expand its services to New York, Miami, and Washington, D.C., and recently launched a service with Uber Technologies Inc. UBER in Atlanta.

Why It Matters: The closure of the NHTSA investigation comes at a crucial time for Waymo, which has been making significant strides in the autonomous vehicle industry. The company has been expanding its operations and enhancing its technology to ensure the safety and reliability of its self-driving vehicles.

Earlier this year, Waymo’s CEO, Tekedra Mawakana, emphasized the importance of a LiDAR-based system for autonomous driving. This approach has proven to be effective, as evidenced by the recent investigation closure.

Moreover, Waymo’s rapid growth in its ride-hailing operations has positioned the company as a leader in driverless vehicle technology. The NHTSA’s decision to close the investigation further solidifies Waymo’s position in the autonomous vehicle industry.

