Elon Musk-Led Tesla Announces New Offers, Incentives On Entire Lineup Amid Sluggish US Sales

Tesla Inc. TSLA is offering a range of incentives and discounts on all the vehicles in its lineup as sales continue to plummet.

What Happened: The offers were shared by influencer Sawyer Merritt on X on Thursday, detailing the incentives the company offers on all its models.

The company is offering free FSD transfers on all vehicles as well as a month-long trial of free Supervised FSD. Tesla is also offering $1,000 off for military members, teachers, first responders and students on all models.

Additionally, there's a Lyft Inc. LYFT credit program that customers can avail if they use their Tesla for driving on Lyft. The automaker would give you a $1,000 credit as well as $1,000 cash from the ride-hailing company.

The Model Y gets an up to $2,000 discount on new inventory, while the Model 3 gets the same. However, the Model X gets up to $8,300 off on 2025 Model Year vehicles in the U.S. All models can also get an additional $250 off with a referral code.

Why It Matters: The news comes as Tesla had, ahead of Wednesday's earnings call, disappointing investors with a 12% decline in revenue and a new affordable vehicle being a stripped-down Model Y.

Tesla also announced a new range of offers on the Model Y, Model 3 and the Cybertruck, including free upgrades in the week before the earnings call.

The offers can also be stacked upon the $7,500 EV credit currently available until the end of September, after the Trump administration announced an end to the incentives under the IRA.

The move also follows lackluster sales for the brand in the European market, where the company experienced an almost 23% decline in units delivered in the region.

