As Tesla TSLA is set to announce Q2 results on Wednesday after the close, a herd of ETFs with high concentrations in the EV titan is already revving up.

With Tesla increasing by more than 42% in the last three months, ETFs such as the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund XLY, Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF FDIS, and Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF VCR are riding high.

But Tesla’s earnings preview resembles less of a road trip and more of a pit stop with dismal delivery expectations, declining estimates, and a CEO who’s prone to detours. Let’s dissect the ETF scene as the hottest EV stock approaches yet another earnings fork in the road.

Also Read: Trump’s New ZEV Credit Regulations Aren’t ‘As Bad’ For Elon Musk, Says Piper Sandler: ‘Tesla Will Still Book Around $3 Billion…’

ETFs In Play: High-Octane, High-Drama

XLY: Tesla is the fund’s second-largest holding at 16.5%, just behind Amazon. This cap-weighted behemoth is a favorite among macro bulls expecting U.S. consumer resilience with a large TSLA twist. The fund opened higher today.

FDIS: Another index fund, with 13.4% invested in Tesla. Follows the same sector as XLY but with more exposure to mid- and small-cap stocks. The fund was trading higher mid-morning on Tuesday.

VCR: VCR invests 14.5% in Tesla, a slightly more diversified alternative to XLY. Vanguard enthusiasts with a taste for electric vehicles take note. The fund also ticked up on Tuesday.

Why The Stakes Are High: Tesla’s Sluggish Q2 Setup

Even with the recent rally, Tesla’s Q2 prospects remain on a thin battery. The company is likely to report a 25% YoY fall in earnings and a 13% revenue drop, per FactSet. Analysts are divided, as noted by Investor’s Business Daily; price targets range from $115 to $500, and the recent stock’s run-up sets a high bar for earnings to sustain the momentum.

For the sector ETFs, Tesla’s prospective post-earnings sell-off may be a short-term drag.

The X-Factor: Robotaxis And Next-Gen Bets

Tesla’s recent rollout of its robotaxi service in Austin could be a turning point. If it works, the maneuver could propel Tesla into a platform company, and something ETF holders would love to see. Autonomous driving, humanoid robots, and Elon Musk‘s promise of “millions of autonomous Teslas by 2026” provide just enough flash to keep investors engaged, even if Q2 is disappointing.

These ETFs are all riding in Tesla’s lane, but whether the speedway or a roadwork zone remains to be seen, based on Q2 earnings and the company’s ability to steer the story. A soft quarter could deflate TSLA-weighted funds in the near term, or a robotaxi-fueled vision could charge them right back up.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock