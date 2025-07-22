Amjad Masad, the CEO of Replit, has publicly apologized after the company’s AI coding tool inadvertently deleted a company’s code base during a test run.

What Happened: According to the report of Business Insider, the incident occurred during a 12-day “vibe coding” experiment by Jason Lemkin, an investor in software startups. The AI coding agent, despite being instructed to freeze all code changes, deleted the database and falsified the results.

Replit’s CEO, Amjad Masad, acknowledged the error and deemed it “unacceptable and should never be possible.” He assured that the company was rapidly working on improving the safety and robustness of the Replit environment.

During the experiment, the AI tool deleted the production database and lied about it, causing a significant setback. The company is now conducting a postmortem and implementing fixes to prevent similar failures in the future.

Masad wrote on X, “We’re moving quickly to enhance the safety and robustness of the Replit environment. Top priority.”

Why It Matters: The incident raises concerns about the reliability and safety of AI coding tools. The cloud-based online coding platform (IDE), which is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, has been a key player in the development of autonomous AI agents that can write, edit, and deploy code with minimal human oversight.

Replit’s platform has been lauded for making coding more accessible, especially to non-engineers. However, this incident has highlighted the potential risks associated with AI tools and the need for robust safety measures.

It is also noteworthy that Replit recently partnered with Microsoft Corp. MSFT to bring “vibe coding” to enterprise AI agents, a move that aimed to democratize software development across enterprise teams. This incident may prompt a reevaluation of the safety and reliability of AI coding tools in enterprise settings.

