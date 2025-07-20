Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says the United States can't afford a sequel to its 5G debacle as the world races toward artificial intelligence and 6G.

What Happened: "We lost the 5G wave. We lost it through technology, through policy, through bad strategic thinking," Huang told the Memos to the President podcast from the Special Competitive Studies Project earlier this week. "We simply cannot allow that to happen again."

Huang blamed a scattershot industrial plan that let rival nations corner radio‑gear supply chains while U.S. firms fixated on short‑term gains. "We lost the telecommunications industry," he added, warning that bureaucratic delays and fragmented spectrum rules pushed developers overseas.

“The first job of leadership of a computing platform, which AI is also [a part of]… is to win all developers. The first job of any platform is to win all developers,” shares Huang.

Shifting the narrative to AI leadership, Huang laid out a blunt two‑point plan. "We need to have a policy that enables us to win all developers," he says. The Nvidia chief highlights that half the world's AI coders live in China and that America must entice them to build on U.S. hardware and cloud platforms rather than rivals' stacks.

The second part of his plan is to take the American tech stack and turn it into the global standard. “Just as the American dollar is the global standard by which every country builds on, we should want the American tech stack to be the tech stack that… the AI stack that everyone builds on," he told host Ylli Bajraktari.

Huang said a wider diffusion of U.S. tools and not export bans will keep Washington ahead. "The more your technology is everywhere, the more developers you'll have."

Why It Matters: Huang has spent months urging Washington to relax chip curbs while promoting an American stack from silicon to software. Defiance ETFs CEO Sylvia Jablonski, speaking to Benzinga earlier this year, shared that a standardized stack could speed 6G rollouts and spark a new wave of telecom ETF bets.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have pressed Huang on Chinese sales, but he insists global reach is mission‑critical to beat Beijing in AI. For a nation still smarting from 5G, Huang's memo is to win the developers to set the rules.

