Tesla's Cybertruck Struggles, Uber's Autonomous Drive And More: This Week In Mobility

The past week was a rollercoaster ride for the tech and auto sectors. Tesla Inc. faced a few bumps on the road, while Uber Technologies Inc. geared up for the future. Here’s a quick recap of the top stories.

Tesla’s Cybertruck Bet Falters

Elon Musk’s dream of a top-selling electric pickup seems to be fading as the Cybertruck continues to see declining demand. A recent report shows Tesla falling to third place in the electric pickup sector, facing weakened demand for several vehicles across multiple regions.

Tesla Announces New Offers Amid Sluggish US Sales

As the EV giant grapples with lackluster sales figures in the U.S., Tesla has announced a set of new offers on various vehicles in its lineup. This comes in the wake of the Trump administration axing EV incentives.

Uber Could Benefit Most From Autonomous Driving Tech

Gary Black, Managing Director of The Future Fund LLC, believes that Uber can benefit from the rapid advancement in autonomous driving technology. He suggests that Tesla could undercut other ride-hailing companies by mastering unsupervised autonomy.

Tesla Files For Model 3+ Trim in China

Amid a surge in sales, Tesla has filed for a new trim level for the Model 3 sedan in China. This comes as the EV giant’s sales rebound in the country following a poor start to July.

Uber Partners With Lucid, Nuro For $300M AV Push

Uber announced a multi-year strategic partnership with Lucid Group Inc and self-driving software maker Nuro. The partnership aims to add more than 20,000 autonomous vehicles (AVs) to the Uber platform over the next six years.

