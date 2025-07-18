As Trump Axes EV Incentives, Elon Musk's Tesla Announces New Offers Amid Sluggish US Sales

Elon Musk's Tesla Inc. TSLA has announced a set of new offers on various vehicles in its lineup as the EV giant grapples with lackluster sales figures in the U.S.

What Happened: The EV giant took to social media platform X on Thursday to announce a new offer on Tesla vehicles in the U.S. "Up to $10k in interest on your auto loan is now deductible," the official Tesla North America handle said in the post.

The company added that this offer can be availed on top of the $7,500 EV credit that's valid until 30 September.

Besides this, the company is also offering other incentives for customers on vehicles like the Model 3, Model Y and the Cybertruck, according to a post shared by influencer Sawyer Merritt on Thursday.

Incentives for the Cybertruck include a free 20" wheel upgrade, only applicable on lease purchases of the EV pickup truck. Tesla is offering a free upgrade on the Model Y's eligible new inventory, as well as 3.49% APR and lease starting from $349/month.

The Model 3 also gets offers from the automaker. The incentives include a free upgrade like the Model Y as well as 18 months of free supercharging on cash purchases of the Model 3.

The sedan also gets " 0% APR for up to 60 months is available with the purchase of FSD (Supervised); 2.49% APR without the purchase of FSD (Supervised)," the post suggests.

Why It Matters: The news comes as the EV incentives, like the $7,500 federal credit on electric vehicles, were axed by the Trump administration as the Big Beautiful Bill was signed into law.

However, Tesla sales are still down in the U.S. as the company experienced a 6% YoY decline in domestic sales, but remained the segment leader with a 44% market share.

The U.S. decline comes after the automaker released data showcasing a better-than-expected performance in Q2 2025, as Tesla achieved 384,212 deliveries, largely driven by the Model Y and the Model 3.

The company also recently entered the Indian market with the Model Y being sold in India for $70,000 in the base-spec Rear-Wheel Drive trim from the company's maiden outlet in Mumbai.

