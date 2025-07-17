Palantir Co-Founder Joe Lonsdale Backs Bedrock Robotics To Automate Construction — Union Leader Calls It 'Misguided'

Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR co-founder Joe Lonsdale is backing Bedrock Robotics, a construction automation startup that emerged from stealth this week to bring autonomous heavy machinery to the $2 trillion U.S. construction industry.

Why It Matters: Bedrock, founded by three former Waymo leaders including CEO Boris Sofman, aims to deploy AI-powered equipment capable of operating 24/7 without human intervention. The company represents Lonsdale’s latest investment in transforming traditional industries through advanced technology.

“Building has become too expensive and too slow to meet rising demand and aging infrastructure,” Lonsdale said on his “American Optimist” podcast, where he interviewed Sofman about the venture. The construction industry faces significant productivity challenges despite its massive scale, with the global market valued at $13 trillion.

Sofman, who holds a PhD in Robotics from Carnegie Mellon and previously led Waymo’s trucking division, argues that recent breakthroughs in autonomous vehicle technology can now be applied to construction equipment.

After founding consumer robotics company Anki before its acquisition by Alphabet Inc.‘s GOOGL GOOG Google, Sofman helped deploy Waymo’s self-driving technology across major U.S. cities.

The startup’s emergence coincides with growing labor tensions in the construction sector. Union leaders have criticized the automation push as “misguided,” arguing it threatens traditional construction jobs at a time when infrastructure investment is increasing.

Why It Matters: However, Sofman maintains that autonomy will “unlock a wave of pent-up demand and create even more jobs and opportunities for humans” by reducing construction costs and improving project timelines. The company believes automation addresses critical industry bottlenecks rather than simply replacing workers.

Bedrock’s technology focuses on heavy machinery automation, leveraging AI systems developed for autonomous vehicles. The approach mirrors similar efforts in other industries where automation has initially supplemented rather than replaced human workers.

The investment aligns with Lonsdale’s broader strategy of backing technology solutions to national challenges. His venture capital firm 8VC has consistently supported companies developing AI applications for traditional industries, from healthcare to defense contracting.

