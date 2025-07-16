Elon Musk's xAI Is Hiring Engineers To Build 'Waifu' Avatars For Grok AI — Salary Up To $440K

Elon Musk's artificial intelligence company, xAI, is offering a lucrative sum of money to engineers who can develop AI anime girl avatars as part of the company's artificial intelligence model, Grok's companion feature.

What Happened: The job listing, titled "Fullstack Engineer – Waifus," was posted on xAI's official careers page on Tuesday.

“Waifu” is a Japanese pop culture term that generally refers to a female character from an Anime who is looked at as a potential romantic partner.

Source: xAI Careers

"We’re looking for exceptional multimedia engineers and product thinkers who want to make Grok’s realtime avatar products the best in the world," the posting said. The pay range for the role varied between $180,000 – $440,000 annually in Palo Alto, California.

Source: xAI Careers

Musk took to social media platform X to showcase the companion feature on Wednesday. "Try Grok Companions. Best possible way to learn quantum mechanics," the billionaire said in his post, outlining Grok's capabilities.

Why It Matters: The news comes as talks surrounding a possible merger between Tesla Inc. TSLA and xAI have led to speculation, with Future Fund LLC's veteran investor Gary Black saying any decision on mergers should be taken by the shareholders.

Musk's commercial space exploration company, SpaceX, is also reportedly planning to invest over $2B into xAI. However, the company has confirmed that select Tesla vehicles in the U.S. will be compatible with Grok 4, xAI's latest iteration of the artificial intelligence model.

Elsewhere, as tensions rise between Musk and President Donald Trump, the White House's AI Czar David Sacks hopes the billionaire would return to the GOP and hopes for reconciliation between the pair in the future.

