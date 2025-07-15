Analyst With Sell Rating On AAPL Stock Warns Tim Cook's Company 'Is Unprepared For Something That Transformational'

Despite Apple Inc.‘s AAPL recent management overhaul, CEO Tim Cook is facing mounting criticism from analysts over his leadership and the company’s innovation strategy.

What Happened: Craig Moffett of MoffettNathanson, who is one of the few analysts with a Sell recommendation on Apple stock, acknowledges Cook’s successful tenure but questions the lack of major new products under his leadership, Fortune reported.

“They haven't produced a major new product outside of possibly the earbuds in a decade,” Moffett said. “Apple has done far more to innovate process than it has product over Tim Cook's tenure.”

Moffett’s comments reflect a growing unease among investors about Apple’s ability to deliver transformative products under Cook’s leadership.

“Apple is unprepared for something that transformational,” stated Moffett.

While Cook’s record is undeniable, Moffett noted that the company’s success has largely been due to “exquisitely executing strategies and manufacturing products that were set in motion years before.”

Why It Matters: Earlier in the month, analysts suggested that Apple may benefit from a new CEO focused on product innovation, particularly in the field of artificial intelligence (AI). This suggestion followed the impending departure of Apple’s Chief Operating Officer, Jeff Williams.

This scrutiny comes at a time when Apple is undergoing a significant management reshuffle. Despite the company’s recent crisis and the departure of key executives, Cook remains at the helm.

Besides failure to innovate, Tim Cook has been a target of President Donald Trump‘s criticism due to his inability to shift iPhone production back to the U.S. White House trade advisor Peter Navarro recently expressed his dissatisfaction with Cook’s slow production shift out of China. Navarro labeled this as the “longest-running soap opera in Silicon Valley.”

Despite these criticisms, Apple’s stock has remained relatively stable. However, the ongoing concerns about the company’s innovation and leadership could potentially impact its future performance.

Apple offers poor Momentum and Value, while scoring well on the Quality metric as per Benzinga’s Proprietary Edge Rankings.

