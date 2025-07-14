Nvidia Chief Jensen Huang Says Trump's Move To Manufacture In The US Is 'Exactly' The Right Thing: America Is 'Missing That Entire Band'

Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang says President Donald Trump's effort to "re-industrialize" technology manufacturing is "exactly the right thing," a "smart move" that will end the nation's "sole dependency" on overseas suppliers.

What Happened: In a CNN interview broadcast Sunday, Huang warned the United States is "missing that entire band in our industries," which is the craft of actually building chips, servers and other hardware — and said restoring that capacity would spread middle-class jobs beyond Ph.D. labs.

"That passion, the skill, the craft of making things… the ability to make things is valuable for economic growth, it's value for a stable society with people who can create a wonderful life and a wonderful career without having to get a PhD in physics," Huang explained.

His praise comes as the White House leans on tariffs and subsidies to pull factories back onshore. In April, press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump cannot rely on China for critical tech and temporarily waived duties on smartphones so companies could shift production.

Trump also announced in March that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. will invest at least $100 billion to build five U.S. chip plants, a commitment he said would solve a major supply-chain risk. The TSMC pledge follows similar multibillion-dollar promises from Samsung, Intel and Micron as part of a broader manufacturing drive.

Why It Matters: Analysts say the campaign is reshaping the chip market but raising costs. BlackRock's Larry Fink recently cautioned that tariffs alone will not cure the labor shortages hobbling a full revival.

Huang spoke after a World Economic Forum survey found 41% of employers expect to shrink staff by 2030 because of automation, a trend he insists new roles will offset. Huang warned industries that if they stop innovating and generating new ideas, AI-driven productivity gains will cost workers their jobs.

He acknowledged hurdles but argued that "ecosystems of industries and manufacturing" at home will ease geopolitical pressure on Taiwan, whose foundries build most of Nvidia's advanced processors.

Photo: jamesonwu1972 / Shutterstock.com

