Musk Says Grok Coming To Teslas By Next Week: EVs Getting 'The Smartest AI In The World'

Billionaire Elon Musk unveiled the latest features and highlights of Grok 4 during a livestream with xAI engineers Wednesday night. He also announced after the event that the AI model will be available in Tesla Inc. TSLA vehicles soon.

What Happened: On Wednesday, xAI announced the launch of Grok, which coincided with X CEO Linda Yaccarino’s announcement that she would be departing the social media company.

X and xAI merged earlier this year in a deal valuing the two Musk-related companies at $113 billion.

Musk and the xAI team highlighted Grok 4 as being the world's most powerful AI based on benchmarks when compared to other AI models like ChatGPT, Gemini and Claude.

The livestream highlighted that Grok possesses Ph. D.-level knowledge on every subject. Musk called Grok "the smartest AI in the world," reported The Verge.

Musk said Grok will be able to interact with humanoid robots and other technology in the future.

"I would expect Grok to discover new technologies that are actually useful no later than next year, and maybe end of this year. It might discover new physics next year… Let that sink in."

One item that was not covered during the livestream was when and if Grok will be coming to Tesla vehicles, as highlighted by Tesla influencer Sawyer Merritt on X. Musk offered a response and timeline in a reply.

"Grok is coming to Tesla vehicles very soon. Next week at the latest," Musk said.

Musk also shared more Grok highlights after the event in a series of tweets and replies to users.

"Grok 4 is at the point where it essentially never gets math/physics exam questions wrong, unless they are skillfully adversarial. It can identify errors or ambiguities in questions, then fix the error in the question or answer each variant of an ambiguous question," Musk tweeted.

Why It's Important: While Musk praised the capabilities of Grok 4, he also said he is "at times kind of worried" about AI surpassing the intelligence of humans and what that means for the future of humanity.

"I think it'll be good, most likely it'll be good," Musk said. "But I've somewhat reconciled myself to the fact that even if it wasn't going to be good, I'd at least like to be alive to see it happen."

The Grok 4 livestream came after it faced setbacks earlier in the week with a series of antisemitic and pro-Hitler posts to users on X when interacting with the chatbot. xAI stopped Grok and said it was addressing a fix.

Musk shared what he believed was the cause.

"Grok was too compliant to user prompts. Too eager to please and be manipulated, essentially. That is being addressed."

Musk said the most important thing for AI like Grok is to be "maximally truth-seeking."

The new version of Grok, along with its integration with Tesla vehicles, could serve as an early collaboration between the two Musk-related companies. Musk has often promised that Tesla shareholders and users will experience the benefits of xAI.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives recently suggested that Tesla's board needs to "act now" to establish rules that will keep Musk focused on the EV company and not just his latest political endeavors. One of Ives' proposals is to develop a new incentive-driven pay package for Musk, which would increase his ownership stake in Tesla to 25% of the voting power.

Ives said this could help the possibility of Musk merging Tesla and xAI.

Photo: Shutterstock