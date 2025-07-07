Jack Dorsey Unveils 'Bitchat,' A Decentralized, Bluetooth-Powered, Server-Free Messaging Service

Twitter (Now X) co-founder and Block Inc. XYZ CEO, Jack Dorsey, has launched a beta version of a new decentralized messaging service, Bitchat, that operates entirely over Bluetooth.

What Happened: Dorsey spent his weekend delving into the intricacies of Bluetooth mesh networks, relays, store and forward models, and message encryption models. He shared his findings and introduced Bitchat on X on Sunday. The new system, according to Dorsey, has “IRC [Internet Relay Chat] vibes,” evoking the early era of web-based messaging platforms from the late 1990s.

According to the white paper that Dorsey shared in another post, Bitchat is a decentralized messaging app that functions using Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) mesh networks. It provides “ephemeral messaging,” by default, messages are stored only in the device's memory and not on any central database. The system operates within a 30-meter Bluetooth range, using bridge nodes to link separate clusters.

Why It Matters: This new messaging service is a significant development in the tech industry, offering a decentralized alternative to the current centralized messaging applications. This could potentially impact the market share of companies like Meta Platforms Inc. META and Apple Inc. AAPL, which currently dominate the messaging app space.

Bitchat, by contrast, is entirely decentralized—requiring no central servers, user accounts, email addresses, phone numbers or reliance on any specific infrastructure.

Moreover, the introduction of Bitchat could potentially disrupt the AI chatbot competition on platforms like WhatsApp, which has over 3 billion global users and is a prime platform for various AI chatbots, including those from OpenAI and Perplexity, alongside Meta's own assistant.

Interestingly, the launch of Bitchat comes at a time when the rumored IPO of Telegram is intensifying. Previously criticized for weak content oversight, the company now promotes its anti-piracy tools and stricter ad policies as part of its efforts to prepare for the scrutiny of going public.

The decentralized nature of Bitchat could potentially appeal to users seeking privacy and security, thereby affecting the market dynamics.

