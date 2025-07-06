Elon Musk's Tesla Troubles, Boeing's Midair Scare And More: This Week In Mobility

The past week has been a rollercoaster ride in the world of business and tech. From Elon Musk’s ongoing feud with President Donald Trump to Tesla’s declining sales in Canada, there’s been no shortage of drama. Amidst all this, Boeing’s 737 had a midair scare and Tesla confirmed the introduction of new affordable models. Let’s dive into the details.
China Supports Musk Amid Trump Feud
Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Inc., has found an unexpected ally in Chinese social media users amidst his ongoing feud with U.S. President Donald Trump. The hashtag #MuskWantsToBuildAnAmericaParty has gone viral on Weibo, China’s equivalent of Twitter.
Tesla’s Sales Drop In Canada
Tesla researcher Troy Teslike has highlighted a significant drop in Tesla’s sales in Canada, predicting GAAP losses for the company starting in Q1 2026. The decline is largely attributed to political controversy.
Boeing 737’s Midair Scare
A Boeing Co. 737-800, operated by Japan Airlines Co., made an emergency landing after a pressurization system failure forced a rapid descent from 32,800 feet. All 191 passengers and crew survived without injuries.
Tesla To Introduce Affordable Models
Amid declining sales, Tesla has confirmed that it will introduce more affordable models to its lineup. “The accessibility of our products is fundamental to our mission,” the company stated in its 2024 impact report.
BYD Launches Long-Range Trim Of Seagull EV
BYD Co. Ltd., a rival to Tesla, has unveiled a new, longer-range trim of its best-selling car, the Seagull EV, in China. The long-range trim is priced at $11,000 and offers 252 miles of CLTC range on a single charge.
