LiveOne, Synervoz Partner For Next-Gen Voice Experiences

LiveOne Inc. LVO, a digital media company focused on music and entertainment, announced Thursday a partnership with voice tech firm Synervoz Communications Inc.

The two companies plan to co-develop new voice-powered products and experiences that integrate directly into operating systems and connected devices.

The partnership will target over 70 B2B initiatives across sectors such as automotive and retail. Rob Ellin, LiveOne’s CEO and Chairman, said the collaboration aims to make audio experiences more dynamic and engaging.

Also Read: LiveOne Q4 Sales Drop 38% As Slacker Radio Revenue Falls

“From social listening to shared podcasting, we’re reimagining audio as a communal, interactive experience,” he stated.

Ellin also noted the partnership would help the company scale faster and meet increasing product demand. At the core of the initiative is Synervoz’s Switchboard platform, which streamlines the development of voice-enabled applications.

The company claims it can reduce build times by a factor of ten, making it a key tool for accelerating innovation in the space.

PodcastOne Inc. PODC, a LiveOne subsidiary, also stands to gain from the expanded capabilities, as both consumer and business markets continue leaning into immersive and interactive audio.

Price Action: LVO shares are trading higher by 1.89% at $0.92 premarket at the last check on Thursday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo by Melinda Nagy via Shutterstock