LiveOne Q4 Sales Drop 38% As Slacker Radio Revenue Falls

LiveOne, Inc. LVO reported its fiscal fourth-quarter 2025 results on Wednesday, indicating a challenging period with declining sales and increased losses. The company’s shares are trading lower following the announcement.

The company’s quarterly sales declined 37.6% year-over-year to $19.29 million, driven primarily by reductions in Slacker radio revenues. It missed the analyst consensus estimate of $22.26 million.

The company’s loss per share of 8 cents was worse than the analysts’ estimated loss of 4 cents.

The company’s operating loss grew to $8.2 million this quarter, up from a loss of $1.2 million a year ago.

The company reported quarterly adjusted EBITDA of $1.6 million, a decline from $2.8 million year-over-year.

For the quarter, capital expenditures amounted to $3.1 million.

As of March 31, 2025, the company’s cash and equivalents stood at $4.1 million.

LiveOne has recently focused on expanding its content and strengthening partnerships.

In June 2025, the company announced a partnership to stream BKFC Ice Wars’ “Battle of the Border” USA vs. Canada fight night to over 200 countries.

In May 2025, LiveOne’s Splitmind subsidiary contributed to multiple BET and AMA nominations for artists such as SZA and GloRilla. Additionally, a partnership with Elevate was announced in May 2025 to launch “Reality Games” on YouTube.

Looking to April 2025, LiveOne stated it is exploring strategic options to enhance shareholder value, following the $207 million Napster sale. The company indicated its belief that its assets are currently undervalued.

Furthermore, in March 2025, LiveOne continued to highlight its partnership with Tesla, which it states has contributed to an increase in subscribers and daily listening.

Price Action: LVO shares are trading lower by 8.61% to $0.78 at last check Wednesday.

