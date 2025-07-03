'Not FANG. Not Magnificent Seven. Just M-N-Ms:' Jim Cramer Floats New Tech Acronym For These Stocks That Outpaced Peers

CNBC commentator Jim Cramer pointed out that three tech behemoths, Microsoft MSFT, Nvidia NVDA and Meta META, have closed the first half of the year at record highs, surpassing their ‘Magnificent Seven’ counterparts.

What Happened: Cramer, on Tuesday, pointed out that these companies, which he referred to as the “M-N-Ms,” have outperformed their peers, CNBC reported. He attributed their success to specific developments that occurred during the year.

Microsoft, despite disappointing Wall Street with its Azure cloud business growth in January, managed to turn things around by the end of April, reporting a 33% growth in the segment.

Nvidia, the AI titan, had a shaky start to the year due to competition fears from Chinese startup DeepSeek. Despite a subsequent drop in April due to U.S. government restrictions on its sales in China, the company bounced back strongly in the following months. Cramer attributed this to “semiconductor superiority and persistent demand from the hyperscalers.”

Meta, on the other hand, experienced a decline in its stock value at the beginning of the year, in line with the broader trend of growth stocks. However, the company’s strong advertising abilities, as evidenced by its April earnings, turned the tide.

"Not FANG. Not Magnificent Seven. Just M-N-Ms," stated Cramer. "The sole survivors of a brutal quarter from what used to be the most captivating group in the market,” he added.

Why It Matters: Despite the initial setbacks, these companies have managed to bounce back and achieve record highs. This is indicative of the resilience and adaptability of these tech giants in the face of challenges, a quality that is crucial in the ever-evolving tech industry.

Additionally, the success of Microsoft, Nvidia, and Meta is reflective of the overall performance of the tech sector. Despite concerns of a potential “tech wreck” earlier in the year, the sector has shown remarkable strength, as evidenced by the historic gains made by tech darlings in the second quarter of 2025.

Furthermore, the continued growth and innovation in the AI sector, which has been a significant factor in the success of companies like Nvidia and Microsoft, have led Wedbush’s Dan Ives to predict that these companies are on track to achieve a $4 trillion market cap in the near future.

However, it’s worth noting that even amid this success, companies like Microsoft have had to make tough decisions, such as laying off thousands of employees in a bid to control costs.

On a year-to-date basis, shares of Meta, Microsoft and Nvidia surged 19.08%, 17.32% and 13.69%, respectively as per Benzinga Pro.

