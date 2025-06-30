Who Is Jay Malave? Key Facts About Boeing's New CFO And His Journey From Investigating Equal Employment Opportunity Cases To Aerospace Leadership

On Monday, Jesus "Jay" Malave was officially announced as Boeing Co.’s BA incoming Chief Financial Officer, succeeding Brian West.

With an impressive background in finance and leadership across major aerospace and defense companies, Malave brings a wealth of experience to the aerospace giant.

Here are some key facts about the man now overseeing Boeing’s financial strategy.

Background

Malave was born to Puerto Rican immigrants in Hartford, Connecticut. His father served as a U.S. Postal Service supervisor and his mother worked as a nutritionist at a local hospital. Growing up in Newington, a small town with a blend of blue-collar and white-collar families, Malave shared with CT Insider in 2022 that he developed a strong appreciation for diversity and hard work from an early age.

Personal Life

After graduating, Malave met his future wife, Janine, that summer as she was pursuing a career in education. Janine would later become a teacher and department head at Maloney High School in Meriden. The couple married in 1994 in Windsor, where Janine grew up.

Education

Malave attended the University of Connecticut, where he started with engineering but later switched to mathematics, earning his Bachelor’s degree in 1991. He furthered his education with a Master's in Accounting from the University of Hartford, later adding a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Connecticut School of Law.

Professional Life

Malave's career began with the U.S. Department of Labor, where he investigated Equal Employment Opportunity cases. At the time, United Technologies owned major companies like Pratt & Whitney, Sikorsky, Hamilton Standard, Carrier and Otis.

Malave told the publication that after noticing his work at the Department of Labor, UTC approached him with a human resources position, offering the chance to transition into accounting or finance after a year. Pratt & Whitney quickly presented him with an entry-level job handling expenses and cash. He worked his way up, eventually becoming CFO of UTC Aerospace Systems.

His next big leap came when he joined L3Harris Technologies in July 2019 and later Lockheed Martin in January 2022. In both companies, he held the role of chief financial officer.

In addition to his extensive executive roles across major aerospace and defense companies, Malave also serves on the Board of Directors for GE Vernova

Now Boeing

On Aug. 15, 2025, Malave will transition to Boeing as the company’s new CFO. Malave takes the reins at a time when Boeing is navigating global challenges and seeking to strengthen its position in the aerospace market.

The news of his appointment followed a 2.34% drop in Boeing's shares during Monday's regular trading session, after reports surfaced that U.K. antitrust authorities have officially opened an investigation into the company's proposed $4.7 billion takeover of fuselage manufacturer Spirit AeroSystems.

Photo Courtesy: Michael Vi on Shutterstock.com

