Sam Altman Crushes OpenAI-Microsoft Feud Rumors, Hails 'Really Wonderfully Good' Bond With Satya Nadella

In a recent interview, Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, addressed the ongoing tensions with Microsoft MSFTand the recruitment efforts by Meta Platforms Inc. META.

What Happened: On The Hard Fork, The New York Times’ tech podcast, Altman confirmed that Microsoft, OpenAI’s largest investor, continues to back the AI company amid rumors of a strained relationship.

Altman disclosed that he had a “super nice call” with Microsoft’s CEO, Satya Nadella, where they discussed their future collaboration. He admitted to some points of tension but stressed that the partnership has been “really wonderfully good” for both parties.

Altman also addressed the recruitment efforts by Meta, led by CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Meta has reportedly extended nine-figure compensation packages to lure top technologists from OpenAI and other firms. When asked about Zuckerberg’s belief in Meta’s potential to develop “superintelligence,” Altman’s COO, Brad Lightcap, replied, “I think he believes he’s super intelligent.”

Why It Matters: The relationship between OpenAI and Microsoft has been under scrutiny for some time. OpenAI was considering accusing Microsoft of anticompetitive practices, a move that could potentially strain their long-standing partnership.

Meanwhile, Meta’s aggressive recruitment tactics have also been in the spotlight. Meta offered $100 million compensation packages to lure top OpenAI talent, but Altman stated that the company’s best people are staying put because they believe more in achieving AGI.

The developments in the relationships between OpenAI, Microsoft, and Meta could have significant implications for the future of AI development and the tech industry as a whole.

On a year-to-date basis, shares of Microsoft soared 17.09%, while Meta surged 18.85%, as per Benzinga Pro.

