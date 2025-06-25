Phoebe Gates Shares Clever ChatGPT Hack She Uses 'Almost Every Single Day' To Make Videos For Her Fashion-Tech Startup: 'The Internet Exists For A Reason'

Phoebe Gates says she and co-founder Sophia Kianni leaned on ChatGPT and spreadsheet sleuthing, rather than a big ad budget, to push their fashion-tech startup Phia onto social feeds.

What Happened: “We'll make an Excel sheet … then we'll reverse-engineer how to make that video,” Gates told The Burnouts podcast, adding she uses AI “almost every single day” to supercharge work.

Gates said the pair scoured Instagram and TikTok for high-performing reels, logged them in Excel and broke down "the hook … the middle … and how they ended it." Kianni then fed transcripts of two runaway-viral founder videos into ChatGPT to "reverse engineer how to make that video … and asked, ‘Can you turn this script into one that works for Phia?'"

The model's pattern-spotting, she added, proves "you should not be starting anything from scratch. The internet exists for a reason."

The former Stanford roommates launched Phia in April after raising about $850,000, including checks from Kris Jenner and Desiree Gruber. The browser extension compares prices across 40,000 retail sites to surface the best clothing deals. Gates says her father, Microsoft MSFT co-founder Bill Gates, "wouldn't let me drop out" the way he did and declined to bankroll the venture.

Why It Matters: Gates said Phia will continue to mine AI for insights as it develops personalized styling tools. There are patterns behind why things go viral and understanding them is crucial, Kianni tells listeners of The Burnouts podcast.

The founders' playbook mirrors a broader rush to embed generative AI in marketing. Big brands such as AppMail and AI-ad firm RAD AI already rely on ChatGPT variants to craft A/B-tested copy and predict emotional resonance.

Wall Street banks have likewise rolled out chatbots to jump-start pitch decks and compliance reviews, as part of a wider adoption wave.

Photo Courtesy: Ron Adar on Shutterstock.com

