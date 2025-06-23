Kevin O'Leary Once Told A Young Founder To Pick His $5 Million A Year Startup Over His Demanding Fiancée — 'Which Is Easier To Replace?'

In 2017, "Shark Tank" investor Kevin O'Leary recounted a moment when he advised a young entrepreneur to prioritize his $5 million startup over his romantic relationship.

What Happened: Speaking to Inc. about the real cost of building a business, O'Leary warned that entrepreneurship often comes with personal sacrifices many underestimate.

"There is no soccer game on Saturday. There's no Sunday dinner with the family," he said. "Because some guy in China or in India, or some woman out there, is kicking your a**, because we’re in a global competition."

He recalled a memorable moment during a late-night class when a student shared his dilemma: his fiancée had asked him to choose between their relationship and his thriving compliance tech startup.

The business, still run from his dorm, was already generating $5 million in annual revenue. The class waited for O'Leary's response. "Let's be pragmatic," he told the student. "Which is easier to replace — your business or your fiancée?"

The crowd went silent.

O'Leary defended his advice by highlighting that successful relationships with entrepreneurs require a deep understanding. "If you’re going to get in a relationship with an entrepreneur… you have to understand what drives them," he said.

He asserted that building a successful company requires unwavering commitment, resilience and often, personal compromise. "It's not for everybody," O'Leary said. "Don't do it if you don't have the stamina to get kicked around and driven into the ground and get up and do it again."

Why It's Important: Previously, in an episode of The Playbook, billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban dismissed the idea of work-life balance for those aiming to excel.

He gave the example of his own journey, stating that he didn't take a vacation for seven years after starting his first business in his 20s, spending those early years learning to code in a rundown apartment.

Former President Barack Obama also believes that achieving excellence often requires sacrificing work-life balance, at least temporarily. In an appearance on The Pivot Podcast, he said success in fields like politics, business, or sports demands periods of intense, unbalanced effort.

Obama recalled the grueling 18-month stretch of his first presidential campaign, during which his wife Michelle Obama managed their family while working full-time. After becoming president, he prioritized family dinners at 6:30 p.m. daily to restore balance and stay grounded.

Photo Courtesy: Kathy Hutchins on Shutterstock.com

