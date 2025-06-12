Elon Musk Urges Europeans To Pressure Regulators On Tesla FSD Approval: 'Very frustrating And Hurts The Safety Of People'

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk has called on the European authorities to approve the EV giant's FSD or Full Self-Driving technology as Tesla gears itself up for June 22's Robotaxi launch in Austin.

What Happened: "Waiting for Dutch authorities and then the EU to approve," the billionaire said as he quoted a post on social media platform X on Wednesday.

Musk then went on to say it was "very frustrating" to wait for the authorities to approve FSD tech in the region and that it "hurts the safety of people." He then added that using Tesla's advanced autopilot when driving "results in four times fewer injuries!"

"Please ask your governing authorities to accelerate making Tesla safer in Europe," Musk concluded, calling upon people to put pressure on the authorities to approve FSD technology.

Why It Matters: Musk's comments come in as Tesla is gearing up to launch the Robotaxi service in Austin. The billionaire had recently shared how Tesla had ramped up Unsupervised FSD testing in Austin a month ahead of schedule in the run-up to the Robotaxi launch.

This isn't the first time Musk has pushed for authorities to approve regulations surrounding autonomous driving, as he also shared his view on the need for Federal regulations on autonomous vehicles in the U.S. instead of the current state-by-state regulations.

In keeping with regulation, Tesla also recently filed a new trademark with the USPTO for the wordmark "Tesla Robotaxi" after its previous trademark filings were rejected by the agency for being too generic.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock