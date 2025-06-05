Meta Platforms Inc. META is facing a $109 million lawsuit from Eminem‘s music publisher, Eight Mile Style, for alleged copyright infringement.

What Happened: Eight Mile Style, the company that manages Eminem’s early catalog, has filed a lawsuit against Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, reported PEOPLE. The lawsuit accuses Meta of copyright infringement and seeks damages of over $109 million.

The lawsuit, which does not name Eminem as a party, claims that Meta's platforms—such as Original Audio and Reels Remix—allow users to use music owned by Eight Mile Style without proper licensing or credit. It also alleges that the songs have appeared in millions of videos and have been streamed billions of times. The music publisher is demanding $150,000 for each of the 243 songs allegedly used on Meta’s platforms, totaling $109.35 million in damages.

A Meta spokesperson, according to the publication, said the company has been negotiating in good faith with Eight Mile Style and expressed disappointment that the publisher chose to sue rather than continue discussions.

Eight Mile Style is also alleging a “diminished value of the copyrights by Defendants' theft of them, lost profits, and Defendants' profits attributable to the infringement.” The company is pursuing financial compensation, including the maximum amount allowed under the law.

Why It Matters: Meta Platforms is currently facing a series of legal challenges. In April, the company was preparing to battle an antitrust lawsuit with the U.S. government’s antitrust watchdogs, a case that could potentially force Zuckerberg to divest Instagram.

Moreover, in May, an Austrian advocacy group, NOYB, issued a “cease and desist” letter to Meta, threatening to seek an injunction and potentially leading to billion-euro damages claims over the company’s plans to use Europeans’ personal data for AI training.

These legal challenges, combined with the recent copyright infringement lawsuit, add to the mounting legal pressure on Meta Platforms.

Meta holds a momentum rating of 87.91% and a growth rating of 92.78%, according to Benzinga's Proprietary Edge Rankings. The Benzinga Growth metric evaluates a stock’s historical earnings and revenue expansion across multiple timeframes, prioritizing both long-term trends and recent performance.

On a year-to-date basis, Meta stock surged 14.8%.

