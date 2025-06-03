Palantir CEO Alex Karp Says You Can Have A 'Great Social Life' At 20 Or Be Successful But You Can't Do Both

Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR CEO Alex Karp says real achievement in the age of artificial intelligence depends on sacrificing early social perks for obsessive focus on one's best skill.

What Happened: "I've never met someone successful who had a great social life at 20," Karp told the Economic Club of Chicago recently, urging young employees to “find the thing you're uniquely good at, and then make sure your whole life is organized around allowing you to do it.”

Karp said most new hires stall in two ways: they refuse to admit what they're good at and they fail to reorder their lives around that talent. The first failure mode, he explains, is not accepting what you're truly good at, even though that might not be “what you want to be good at”. The second trap is not organizing your life around that ability, he says, adding that the adjustment often means fewer parties and more late nights refining craft.

"If that's what you want, that's great. But you're not going to be successful, and don't blame anyone else," he warns.

Karp also advised brutal honesty in relationships, asking recruits to consider, “How are they going to feel when you dedicate the next ten years of your life to building what you think is valuable?”

Why It Matters: The comments fit a pattern of blunt counsel from the Ph.D.-trained philosopher who co-founded Palantir with Peter Thiel in 2003. The Denver-based data analytics firm has ridden the AI boom to a market value above $310 billion and a 515% share price surge over the past year, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Over the past few months, Karp has backed Elon Musk's government-efficiency push to warning lawmakers that rivals such as China's DeepSeek threaten U.S. AI dominance.

Price Action: Palantir shares closed 0.86% higher at $133.17 on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

