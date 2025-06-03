ChatGPT User? Former OpenAI Researcher Andrej Karpathy Breaks Down Which Version Works Best For Each Task

On Monday, former OpenAI researcher Andrej Karpathy shared a practical breakdown of ChatGPT's various model versions, helping users understand which one to use based on their specific needs.

What Happened: In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Karpathy said many users remain confused about ChatGPT versions like GPT-4o, GPT-4 and "o3."

"o3 is the obvious best thing for important/hard things. It is a reasoning model that is much stronger than 4o and if you are using ChatGPT professionally and not using o3 you’re ngmi," he said.

He explained that GPT-4o, OpenAI's latest model, is ideal as a "daily driver" for easy-to-moderate tasks. "o4 is only available as mini for now, and is not as good as o3, and I’m not super sure why it’s out right now."

See Also: Sundar Pichai Reveals Google-Parent Once Super Intensely Debated About Buying Netflix: ‘In A World Of Butterfly Effects…’

Karpathy offered a quick reference:

Use 4o for simple questions (~40% of his use)

Use o3 for complex, high-stakes queries (~40%)

Use GPT-4.1 for casual coding (~10%)

Use the "Deep Research" toggle—powered by o3—for deep dives (~10%)

He added that this guidance only applies within ChatGPT, as he also uses Anthropic's Claude, Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google Gemini, xAI's Grok and Perplexity for other tasks.

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

Why It's Important: OpenAI is reportedly expected to generate over $12 billion in total revenue by the end of 2025, up from $3.7 billion in 2024.

While the Sam Altman-led company hasn’t revealed revenue specifically from its enterprise segment, a Reuters report noted that paying seats for its ChatGPT Enterprise offering rose to 3 million in May, up from 2 million in February.

Photo Courtesy: Primakov On Shutterstock.com

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.