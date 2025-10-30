iQSTEL Projects 26% Revenue Growth In 2026, Reaffirms $1 Billion Revenue By 2027

iQSTEL Inc. (NASDAQ:IQST) on Thursday disclosed its guidance for 2026 and long-term plans.

iQSTEL sees 2026 organic revenue of $430 million. This forecast is 26% higher than the guidance for 2025 of $340 million, compared to the consensus of $336.1 million and the 2024 figure of $283 million.

The company states that it is on track to achieve its 2025 revenue target, thanks to continued organic expansion across its Telecom, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Cybersecurity, and Fintech services businesses.

Acquisition Plan

Moreover, IQSTEL also reaffirmed its plan to acquire two to three complementary businesses to achieve the targeted EBITDA of $15 million by 2026.

Notably, last month, the company announced that its Fintech Division will play a key role in achieving the 2026 EBITDA target.

Post completion of any potential acquisition targets, IQSTEL plans to revise the 2026 revenue guidance accordingly.

Overall, IQSTEL continues to aim to become a $1 billion revenue company by 2027.

Recent Key Events

Last week, the company disclosed that its AI subsidiary has completed Phase One of its joint program with Cycurion, Inc. to deliver a new generation of AI-enhanced cybersecurity.

IQSTEL plans to report third-quarter earnings on November 11.

Price Action: iQSTEL shares closed lower by 2.50% at $5.85 on Wednesday.

