EXCLUSIVE: IQSTEL Pushes AI Cybersecurity Frontier As Reality Border, Cycurion Complete Phase One Integration

IQSTEL Inc. (NASDAQ:IQST) on Tuesday announced that Reality Border, IQSTEL's artificial intelligence (AI) subsidiary, has completed Phase One of its joint program with Cycurion, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCU) to deliver a new generation of AI-enhanced cybersecurity.

The milestone introduces a secure Model Context Protocol (MCP) integration for Airweb.ai (web AI agent) and IQ2Call.ai (voice AI agent), now fronted and protected by Cycurion's ARx multi-layer cybersecurity platform.

IQSTEL President Leandro Iglesias noted that by pairing an MCP layer with Cycurion´s advanced platform ARx's deception-driven, multi-layer inspection, it moved from reactive defense to proactive threat hunting at the edge of its AI experiences.

Cycurion Chair and CEO L. Kevin Kelly noted that integrating with Reality Border's MCP-enabled agents means threats are intercepted, analyzed, and acted upon before they can touch core assets.

With IQSTEL's AI services now protected by Cycurion's advanced ARx platform, the next phase will go beyond defense — delivering solutions where AI takes the lead in cyber protection, predicting, adapting, and neutralizing threats before they emerge.

Price Action: IQST stock closed higher by 7.61% at $6.08 on Monday.

Photo via Shutterstock